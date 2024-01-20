India will choose I.N.D.I.A : Solanki

Samba, Jan 20: Senior Congress leader and incharge party affairs J&K, Bharatsinh Solanki, today said that people of India will choose the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) in coming Lok Sabha elections.

According to a press release, he was addressing a public rally at Samba. “People of India are going to make the I.N.D.I.A block to win win in the upcoming elections,” Solanki said.

Talking about the party’s slogan “Judega Bharat, Jeetega India” he said that “our countrymen are upset with the policies and working style of the BJP in the last 10 years and this is the reason why today the I.N.D.I.A Alliance is getting support from the entire country.”

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he said that when Rahul had covered thousands of miles on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to connect India, the whole India accompanied him. “And now that the Nyaya Yatra has started afresh from a state like Manipur, once again the country is travelling this journey on foot with Rahul ji,” Solanki said.

He termed the government’s decision of waiving off billions of rupees of capitalists as serious issue and said that on one hand the poor of this country are getting poorer and on the other hand, peoplelike Ambani and Adani are becoming the world’s biggest businessmen overnight.

In his address, PCCC President Vikar Rasool Wani alleged that today the people of Jammu have not achieved anything except corruption, drug addiction and large scale unemployment.

He said that the days of those doing politics in the name of religion are over. Vikar stated that religion and politics are two completely different dimensions and people now fully understand the bad politics of dividing the country in the name of religion only. Asserting that the victory of the I.N.D.I.A Alliance in the upcoming elections is certain, he said that the BJP was wiped out in the Kargil Hill Council elections held just two months ago and this is the reason that today even after a gap of 10 years, the state has no assembly elections at all.

Talking about the cancellation of Municipal corporation elections and the end of the tenure of Panchayat representatives, he said that now only DDCs are left in the name of public representatives in the UT, whereas both the MPs of Jammu have failed to come upto the public expectations.