Intensify outreach programmess: Sajad Lone to PC workers

Srinagar, Jan 20: Peoples Conference (JKPC) President, Sajad Gani Lone, today directed his party workers to intensify their outreach programmes.

According to a press release, he was addressing a workers’ meeting at Drugmulla in Handwara. “ Intensify your effort in the party’s outreach programme and consolidating its presence within local communities,” Sajad said.

Senior leader Sheikh Ashiq Hussain, Ghulam Ahmed, Block President Drugmulla Taimoor Shah, District Youth President Mansoor Banday, and District Vice President Rahil Dar were also present in the meeting.

Subsequently, Lone held a meeting with notable workers from Langate Constituency. The primary objective of this gathering was to initiate a comprehensive outreach strategy at the grassroots level in Langate constituency. The interactive session provided a platform for constructive discussions as the party continues its efforts to establish deeper connections with the people. DDC Kupwara Chairman and Constituency Head Langate Irfan Panditpuri, along with other prominent workers, participated in the meeting.