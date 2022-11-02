Is this the end of PAGD? NC nominates constituency incharges for all the 47 seats

Srinagar: By nominating constituency incharges for all the 47 assembly seats in Kashmir, National Conference (NC) has formally made the first move to go solo in assembly polls.

The latest development is an indication by NC to make ground work for contesting on all the assembly seats in Kashmir. Earlier, the party leaders including President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah used to say that PAGD will contest the polls jointly. If NC decides to go solo, other constituents particularly PDP will would contest the election on their own without forming an alliance. Will that be the end of PAGD, ask observers.

An order issued by NC leadership said,”As approved by Hon’able President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah sahib, the following are nominated for their respective constituencies. They shall have regular connect with the public, party workers and office bearers and ensure strengthening of the party at grasslevel. All the respective office bearers of these constituencies are expected to coordinate with their respective incharges and extend full support to them.”