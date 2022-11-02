Is this the end of PAGD? NC nominates constituency incharges for all the 47 seats

Srinagar: By nominating constituency incharges for all the 47 assembly seats in Kashmir, National Conference (NC) has formally made the first move to go solo in assembly polls.
The latest development is an indication by NC to make ground work for contesting on all the assembly seats in Kashmir. Earlier, the party leaders including President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah used to say that PAGD will contest the polls jointly. If NC decides to go solo, other constituents particularly PDP will would contest the election on their own without forming an alliance. Will that be the end of PAGD, ask observers.
An order issued by NC leadership said,”As approved by Hon’able President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah sahib, the following are nominated for their respective constituencies. They shall have regular connect with the public, party workers and office bearers and ensure strengthening of the party at grasslevel. All the respective office bearers of these constituencies are expected to coordinate with their respective incharges and extend full support to them.”
The first indication of NC going to solo in assembly polls came on August 24 when the party’s provincial committee members unanimously resolved to contest all 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir without going for any pre-poll alliance.
“The participants present in the meeting expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting JKNC. They felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam. They denounced the unfair treatment meted out to JKNC in PAGD. The participants demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents,” the party spokesman said in a statement after the meeting.
After that NC President tried to do some damage control by saying that the decision on pre-poll alliance will be taken at the election time.
Earlier, on July 5 the PAGD had confirmed that the alliance will jointly contest the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, if and when they are held.
The confirmation was made separately by PAGD president Farooq Abdullah and its vice-president, Mehbooba Mufti.
“The alliance will jointly contest elections,” Farooq Abdullah told media in Kupwara.
Earlier, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and Mehboooba Mufti had hinted at a joint contest by PAGD united contest by the alliance.