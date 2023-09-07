IST ANNIVERSARY OF BHARAT JODO YATRA | Congress holds Padyatras in J&K

Srinagar: Congress on Thursday celebrated the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra across Jammu and Kashmir and held Padyatras at all District and headquarters, a press release said.
CWC members G A Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed and various other leaders led the Padyatras in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla and other districts in Kashmir where party leaders and workers participated .
Mir led celebrations in Anantnag District of South Kashmir where a gathering of Congress workers held Padyatra from Khanabal Dak Bunglow .
Mir also addressed the workers and highlighted the “positive impact and the imprints that the Yatra has left in the minds of the people.” He said BJY led by Rahul Gandhi spread energy not only to Congress cadres but to every person who believes in the Constitution and in the Idea of India. He said Yatra was a hard-hitting response to hate and religious politics, political exploitation and the misadventures to vitiate the atmosphere in the country. The Yatra was launched to restore confidence among the people and ensure that Indian democracy is safeguarded from erosions besides the urges of the public are respected.
Tariq Hameed Karra led the celebrations in Srinagar and held Padyatra from Srinagar Congress office towards Dalgate then back to PCC office. On this occasion Tariq Hammed Karra addressed the party workers and highlighted the significance of long march of Rahul Gandhi who walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for the unity and brotherhood in the country thereby spreading a message of love across the world. He said India could not be seen through the prism of any particular caste or colour or political considerations, India is a diverse country which guarantees equal rights and treatment to every individual living in the country and that message was spread through Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Similar commemoration functions were held in other districts where party workers and leaders participated in Padyara and celebrated the first anniversary Bharat Jodo Yatra.