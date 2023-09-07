IST ANNIVERSARY OF BHARAT JODO YATRA | Congress holds Padyatras in J&K

Srinagar: Congress on Thursday celebrated the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra across Jammu and Kashmir and held Padyatras at all District and headquarters, a press release said.

CWC members G A Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed and various other leaders led the Padyatras in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla and other districts in Kashmir where party leaders and workers participated .

Mir led celebrations in Anantnag District of South Kashmir where a gathering of Congress workers held Padyatra from Khanabal Dak Bunglow .

Mir also addressed the workers and highlighted the “positive impact and the imprints that the Yatra has left in the minds of the people.” He said BJY led by Rahul Gandhi spread energy not only to Congress cadres but to every person who believes in the Constitution and in the Idea of India. He said Yatra was a hard-hitting response to hate and religious politics, political exploitation and the misadventures to vitiate the atmosphere in the country. The Yatra was launched to restore confidence among the people and ensure that Indian democracy is safeguarded from erosions besides the urges of the public are respected.