Ist anniversary of DPAP’s foundation day | Support my party to steer J&K out of present crisis: Azad

The former chief minister urged the people not to pay heed to such rumours. “Earlier, such rumours were spreading slow but now due to internet and mobile phones those are spreading fast. I want to serve the people in Jammu and Kashmir the way I did as chief minister in past. For that I need your support. Even if I am not able to get that support still the sentiment of public service will remain with me," he said.

Azad said the issues have increased a lot in J&K. He viewed that the state of Jammu and Kashmir suffered on political front because of the mistakes since 1947. The DPAP chairman stated that he does not want to go into details as who did wrong or who did right. “ But it is a fact that the state rather than moving forward moved in opposite direction because of these political mistakes. During the last nine year a great political mistake was committed when Article 370 and Article 35 A and 35 B were abrogated. Lot of people do not know that Article 35 A and 35 B did not come after independence but those laws were brought by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1925 and 1927 and finally the state subject was given legal shape in 1930."If BJP knew the real fact, then perhaps they would not have abrogated the articles. Maharaja was told (by his advisors) at that time to take such measures to prevent the well off Punjabi Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs living in Lahore to purchase land in J&K and take jobs also. Later those laws were adopted after independence and some other guarantees were made in Article 370,” he said.

Azad added that after the abrogation of the Article 370, 35 A and 35 B, “an uncertainty began in J&K whether this land will remain ours or not.” “ Government made efforts to take the land. During my time as chief minister, I made a law that if some government land is under the occupation of a person for 20 years, it will be given to him. My government made the law in assembly and no party voted against it. But that land too was taken back. The people in J&K do not have land for agriculture since 80 percent of the land is under mountains and forests. The government land is for people and people are not for government land,”he said.

Referring to the delaying in assembly polls, the former chief minister said that there is no end to the wait for polls. “Nobody knows when exactly these elections will be held,"he said.

Azad stated that Jammu and Kashmir is presently facing serious economic problems. “Inflation is badly hitting the people. It is true that inflation is not in India only but in entire world including America and Britain . The inflation is worst in Europe. But our' s is a poor country. Other countries have other resources. We do not have those resources. We have very less land for agriculture. The crop production also depends on weather conditions. If there is hailstorm the crops are finished. If there are heavy rains or drought the crops get damaged. If fruits are not transported to markets on time they can get damaged. These things are not in our control. Our economic conditions depend upon tourism and employment,” the DPA chairman said.