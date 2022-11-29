Jal Shakti Department workers victims of Govt policies : AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state spokesperson Pratap Jamwal today termed the unregularised workers including daily wagers of Jal Shakti Department as victims of failure policies of Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that no salary since years and an agitation from last one hundred and sixty days shows insensitive approach of Government setup.

In a press statement, Pratap Jamwal said that Jal Shakti Department is of essential services category as it has mandate to provide water to people and with no fresh recruitment of regular employees and retirement of already recruited ones, the burden of department is now on shoulders of daily wagers, casual labourers, need base workers and land case workers and there are a number of water supply schemes which are being run by these unregularised workers only.

He said that these workers, who are backbone of department, are on protest dharna from last one hundred and sixty days and all commitments made by Government so far have fallen flat.