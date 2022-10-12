JAMMU DC'S ORDER | BJP supports, Congress opposes move on voters

“These guidelines further provide that in case none of the mentioned documents is available, field verification is required. For example, categories like homeless Indian citizens who are otherwise eligible to become electros but do not possess any documentary proof or ordinary residence, electoral registration officers shall designate any officer for field verification,” the order reads further.

Defending the order, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina said that the process of registration of new voters in Jammu and Kashmir is going on as per the constitution of the country. Our country’s constitution says that the citizen of the country who is residing at a place for a long time can register himself / herself as a voter after deleting his/her name from his native place.

“The Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 - which is an important part of the constitution - gives the right to the citizen to delete his/her name from the native place and register at another place where he/she is residing for a long time. Its permission is given in the constitution of the country,” he said.

Whereas, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, Vikar Rasool Wani and Working President Raman Bhalla said that the cat is finally out of the bag.”

Wani quoted the CEO J&K’s announcement in which he had already announced the addition of around 25 lakhs voters especially from outside.

He said that it was clarified in the All Party Meet called by the CEO that there was no such intention to include outside voters, but now the “truth is before people.”