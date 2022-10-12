JAMMU DC'S ORDER | BJP supports, Congress opposes move on voters

Jammu: The Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avni Lavasa authorised tehsildars in the district to issue certificate of residence to the people residing here for over a year and register them as voters after necessary field verifications.
As the order came to fore, it triggered a political controversy with BJP supporting the move quoting constitutional rights to the citizens of the country and the Congress party and other political parties uspected well planned conspiracy to add non-local voters in the voting list ahead of assembly polls in J&K.
The DC Jammu Avny Lavasa has authorised tehsildars in the district to issue certificates of residence after necessary field verifications amid the ongoing special summary revision 2022 to accept the documents for registration of new voters.
As per the order, “special summary revision, 2022 has been started in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from September 15, 2022 for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, transposition of voters who have migrated, died since last summary revision.”
“As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, water/electricity/gas connection for one year, aadhar card, current passbook of nationalized/scheduled bank/post office, Indian passport, revenue documents land owning records including Kisan Bahi, registration rent/lease deed (in case of tenant) and registered sale deed in case of own house,” reads the guidelines issued by DC Jammu as Special Summary Revision - 2022 has been ordered to accept documents for registration of electors.
Besides, these guidelines further provide that any other proof of residence can also be accepted for registration of new voters.
“These guidelines further provide that in case none of the mentioned documents is available, field verification is required. For example, categories like homeless Indian citizens who are otherwise eligible to become electros but do not possess any documentary proof or ordinary residence, electoral registration officers shall designate any officer for field verification,” the order reads further.
Defending the order, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina said that the process of registration of new voters in Jammu and Kashmir is going on as per the constitution of the country. Our country’s constitution says that the citizen of the country who is residing at a place for a long time can register himself / herself as a voter after deleting his/her name from his native place.
“The Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 - which is an important part of the constitution - gives the right to the citizen to delete his/her name from the native place and register at another place where he/she is residing for a long time. Its permission is given in the constitution of the country,” he said.
Whereas, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, Vikar Rasool Wani and Working President Raman Bhalla said that the cat is finally out of the bag.”
Wani quoted the CEO J&K’s announcement in which he had already announced the addition of around 25 lakhs voters especially from outside.
He said that it was clarified in the All Party Meet called by the CEO that there was no such intention to include outside voters, but now the “truth is before people.”