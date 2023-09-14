Jammu people unsatisfied with casual approach of authorities: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today said that the people of Jammu are unsatisfied with the casual approach of the authorities towards their basic issues.

He gave this statement during a ward wise review meeting of the party leaders that was held here at Apni Party Office, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu ahead of upcoming Urban Local Body elections.The meeting was chaired by Altaf Bukhari in presence of Provincial President, Jammu, S Manjit Singh, and Senior Provincial Vice President Jammu, Faqir Nath and other leaders of the Party.

During the meeting, the leaders informed the Party president about their working and activities which are being carried out in the municipal wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation. The leaders expressed their concern over the poor implementation of the smart city project, improper drainage system that leads to water logging during rainfall in the main chowks, and low-lying residential areas falling under JMC.

The party leaders also informed the Party President about the failure of the authorities in providing basic amenities to the people in the Jammu municipal wards. On the other hand, there is anger among the Jammu residents, and business community against the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for generating excessive electricity bills following the installation of smart meters and it sparked a series of protests, the Party leaders informed Altaf Bukhari.