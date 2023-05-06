Jammu’s secularism is its real strength: Azad

Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that Jammu’s secularism is its real strength.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. A number of political leaders and their supporters joined DPAP at the function. “No one can ignore the secular values of Jammu and how it embraced all the people from various regions and religions and offered equal opportunities. It’s secularism is actually it’s strengthen. I salute the people for maintaining the secular tradition,”Azad said.

He stated that DPAP is the only political party that envisages the political roadmap for the entire Union Territory for all round development and if his party comes to power after elections it will build Jammu as the city of immense opportunities.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I built hospitals of AIMS standard. Colleges and universities of international standard were also built of. But the present dispensation robbed it of all and made a city which looks totally dependent,” he said.