JD (U) demands early polls

Srinagar: Vivek Bali, the State General Secretary of Janata Dal United J&K, has called for early elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement he said that after elections the elected representatives can address all issues and problems of common people. Vivek Bali said that every political party and citizen are eager for elections in J&K. And with them, Janata Dal United is ready for polls from day one. He further added, "We were pushing to hold polls, but we know the other party (the BJP) may be reluctant to hold elections in J&K."

"For years now, Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor or LG rule, and the problems of common people are increasing every day without any proper. So, the only solution in the given scenario is to elect people's representatives who can address all grievances," he said.