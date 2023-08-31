J&K ASSEMBLY POLLS | BJP’s stand in consonance with SG’s statement in SC: Kavinder Gupta

Jammu: Kavinder Gupta, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister has reiterated that the party’s stand is crystal clear on holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and it wants the same to be held as soon as possible.

In a statement Gupta said that the BJP’s stand on holding Assembly elections in J&K is completely in consonance with what has been stated without using any ambiguous words by the Solicitor General (SG) of India Tushar Mehta before the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of India.

He added that elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three stages i.e. first for the Panchayats, second will be the municipal polls and then last but not the least the legislative assembly polls as stated by the SG Mehta.

The former Deputy Chief Minister stated that conducting elections is a complex process that includes multiple processes from the voters’ lists to casting votes, counting and finally declaration of results and the same becomes a bit more complex in regions with tough geographical terrains like J&K.