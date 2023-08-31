J&K ASSEMBLY POLLS | BJP’s stand in consonance with SG’s statement in SC: Kavinder Gupta

Jammu: Kavinder Gupta, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister has reiterated that the party’s stand is crystal clear on holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and it wants the same to be held as soon as possible.
In a statement Gupta said that the BJP’s stand on holding Assembly elections in J&K is completely in consonance with what has been stated without using any ambiguous words by the Solicitor General (SG) of India Tushar Mehta before the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of India.
He added that elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three stages i.e. first for the Panchayats, second will be the municipal polls and then last but not the least the legislative assembly polls as stated by the SG Mehta.
The former Deputy Chief Minister stated that conducting elections is a complex process that includes multiple processes from the voters’ lists to casting votes, counting and finally declaration of results and the same becomes a bit more complex in regions with tough geographical terrains like J&K.
Asserting that BJP as well as its government at the Centre is ready to hold elections anytime, he said it is for the Election Commission of India and Election Commission of J&K to take the call on which election will take place first and how. In this regard he added that even the updating process of the voters’ list is nearing completion and expected to be finalized within a month.
Kavinder Gupta said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that the BJP Government has succeeded in establishing peace in this terror tormented region with terror-related incidents having gone down by 90.2 per cent and incidents of stone pelting and hartals being the things of the past.
He said that the credit of such a drastic transformation undoubtedly goes to the BJP Government at the Centre led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the BJP cadre in J&K is fully prepared for the Assembly elections when announced by the Election Commission.