J&K beset with unemployment, development deficit, administrative apathy: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) chief spokesman and incharge Zadibal constituency Tanvir Sadiq Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir was beset with unemployment, development deficit and administrative apathy.

A statement of NC issued here said that chairing a convention of party functionaries in Dug Mohalla, Rainawari in Zadibal constituency, Sadiq said that the government was busy swelling its coffers, but when it comes to passing on the benefits to the poor, it sidesteps its responsibility.

“Despite charging hefty amounts from consumers, the rampant erratic power supply and unscheduled cuts is taking a toll on people during the ongoing winter season. The administration is further deepening the troubles of people by providing inferior quality of rice at FCSCA ration stores. There is no accountability on the ground,” he said. “We have long been identified with J&K’s identity, dignity and historical uniqueness. The march of gradually increasing space for democratic forces in Kashmir is a result of NC’s historical efforts, people know this. This is why NC is the first and last choice of people. People of J&K have seen political parties surface and vanish. On our part we will continue to guard our people’s trust in us with our lives.”