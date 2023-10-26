J&K BJP celebrates accession day with fervour

Jammu: J&K BJP celebrated 'Vilay Diwas' or accession day of Jammu and Kashmir with fervor across the region.

According to a press note , BJP held the main programme at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, which was addressed by BJP senior leaders who also paid homage to Maharaja Hari Singh.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina accompanied by other leaders including party General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, and former Deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta attended the function.

Ravinder Raina said that October 26 is of great importance to every resident of J&K in a similar way as that of August 15 . “Whole of Jammu and Kashmir (Including illegally occupied part of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh by Pakistan and China) was made an inseparable part of Bharat. The accession was completed without any condition by Maharaja ji, but NC and Congress who conspired against the unity of nation for their own vested interests propagated false narrative of theirs. Maharaja Hari Singh ji was a hard core patriot who stressed for freedom internationally, which irked the British and hence all the conspiracies were hatched,” he said.

Raina added that Pandit Nehru as first Prime Minister mishandled the affairs of J&K after taking the matter into his hands from Sardar Patel. He said Hari Singh was a true secular ruler, who served everybody, but was not allowed to enter J&K alive by Congress.

“On October 27, our armies ousted Pakistan from J&K reaching far but Pt Nehru announced a unilateral ceasefire and left our own territory into enemy control. Today, PoJK residents, who consider Bharat as their nation, are hoisting Tiranga, which is a clear indication that PoJK will unite with us in the coming time,” added Raina.

Ashok Koul shared the minute details of events around before 1947 emphasising on the role of RSS in accession of Jammu and Kashmir citing important contributions of second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS Guru ji Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar and Balraj Madhok, Rai Bahadur Badri Das, Barrister Ranjit Singh, Madhav Rav Mule, Harish, Jagdish Abrol and others.