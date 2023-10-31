J&K BJP condemns killing of policeman

Srinagar: J&K BJP has strongly condemned the killing of a J&K Policeman Ghulam Mohammad Dar in Tangmarg, Baramulla.

In a statement, Ashok Koul, General Secretary Organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed his profound condolences to the grieving family. He denounced the terrorist attack and emphasised that such heinous acts would not be tolerated, demanding that the culprits be identified and punished severely. Koul extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased police officer, praying for them to find the strength to cope with this irreparable loss.

Other party leaders, including BJP Media Incharge Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah and Social Media Incharge Er Sahil Bashir Bhat, also condemned the attack as an act of cowardice. They too offered their deepest condolences to Ghulam Mohammad Bhat's family and friends.