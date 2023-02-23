J&K emerging as prime sports hub: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that the fast transforming Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a prime sports hub in the country with thrust on state-of-art infrastructure and allied facilities.

“The successful culmination of the Khelo India winter event in Gulmarg is shining example of managerial excellence and unique hospitality, Jammu and Kashmir is known for the world over,” Rana said while declaring open Federation Cup Equipped National Powerlifting Championship 2023 for Men and Women at Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar here this afternoon, in which teams from 26 states / UTs across the country are participating.

He said that sports are getting huge impetus in the Union Territory and 24x7x365 calendar of various sports activities stand testimony to dawning peace and normalcy besides determination of various institutions, associations and budding sportspersons in all the disciplines.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has already made a mark in the popular games like cricket, hockey, football and the various other games across the country and even globally.