J&K emerging as prime sports hub: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that the fast transforming Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a prime sports hub in the country with thrust on state-of-art infrastructure and allied facilities.
“The successful culmination of the Khelo India winter event in Gulmarg is shining example of managerial excellence and unique hospitality, Jammu and Kashmir is known for the world over,” Rana said while declaring open Federation Cup Equipped National Powerlifting Championship 2023 for Men and Women at Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar here this afternoon, in which teams from 26 states / UTs across the country are participating.
He said that sports are getting huge impetus in the Union Territory and 24x7x365 calendar of various sports activities stand testimony to dawning peace and normalcy besides determination of various institutions, associations and budding sportspersons in all the disciplines.
He said Jammu and Kashmir has already made a mark in the popular games like cricket, hockey, football and the various other games across the country and even globally.
Referring to the Federation Cup Equipped National Powerlifting Championship 2023, Mr Devender Rana wished that the world champion would be a lifter from this part of the country.
He, however, wished all the success to the participating competitors, hoping that the event will witness sportsmanship at its best.
Highlighting the crucial significance of sports in overall growth of youngsters, Rana said that apart from ensuring physical fitness, the sports open up vistas of opportunities for talented ones in career advancement in this competitive era.
“The growing participation of the Indian youth in general and the sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir in particular in various national and international events is serving as an inspiration for the young people and drawing them towards games from early childhood”, Mr Rana said adding that he gets overwhelmed to see young boys and girls making it to playfields every day for practice, coaching and participation in various competitions.
Such a scenario is pleasing to see young children channelizing their energies towards positive pursuits.
This has brought dividends to them, which is reflected from the encouraging fact of young boys and girls from this part of the country making name and fame, nationally and internationally.
In this context he referred to the prominent players from Jammu and Kashmir, who have left their indelible mark in the world of sports in recent years.