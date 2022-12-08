J&K faces governance deficit: Azad

Kupwara: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Jammu and Kashmir is facing governance deficit.

He said the developmental projects approved and executed during his short tenure as a chief minister in Kupwara district have changed the infrastructural landscape of this border region. He said since then no government in power ever could match the developmental pace and all the benefits people take out of facilities are being sanctioned or executed during his tenure only.

“Tell me what they did to benefit people. You have got 15 major bridges spanning around 200 to 100 mtrs. 200 bedded district hospital at Kupwara, Degree College for Boys and girls, 200 bedded Hospital at Handwara, 100 bedded hospital at Kralpora, Degree college at Handwara, PMGSY Roads worth Rs 200 crores, District Administration complex, Rural Development complex,” Azad reminded his golden developmental era to the people during his public rally. He challenged the political parties and asked them to show what they did during their tenure. “Things shall be crystal clear for people. Whatever I did for people I mention it today proudly. Other political parties must also come clear with their track record and let’s see who stands where,” he challenged all political parties without naming any one.