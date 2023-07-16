J&K land is for local landless people, not for outsiders: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday lashed on National Conference and PDP for inciting people of J&K on the issue of land to landless, which was recently announced by Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha under PMAY Scheme.

In a statement, the BJP leader said as Lieutenant Governor had already clarified that no outsider will be settled in the pretext of PMAY scheme which is solely meant for the J&K domicile who do not have land to construct their shelters.

“NC and PDP like parties have lost their ground particularly after abrogation of Article 370. They have been exposed in public due to their double speak and injustice done in past years with the people of J&K. Now whatever good is being done by LG administration it is disturbing for Muftis and Abdullahs who in one way or the other try to incite people of J&K on baseless grounds,” Chugh said.

He said since NC, PDP and other parties governed the UT, the poor and downtrodden sections of the society of J&K suffered immensely as their pleas failed to hit the deaf ears of these political parties.

“NC and PDP have considered government assets of their own and were using it blatantly in their regimes. However PM Narendra Modi’s corruption-free government took multiple pro-people and pro-poor steps and decided to allot five marlas of land to those landless people of Jammu and Kashmir, who do not have even a shelter to reside inside,” he said.

“How shamelessly Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are inciting people against the baseless things. Those who gobbled hundreds and thousands of kanals of government land while being in power have no right to speak against pro-people measure. Time has gone when such leaders were considering government assets untouchable for common people. This is PM Narendra Modi’s government whose objective is to rehabilitate and uplift the poor of Jammu & Kashmir ” he added.