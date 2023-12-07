J&K passing through critical phase : Hakeem Yaseen

Author Avatar

GK NEWS SERVICE

December 8, 2023 12:47 am No Comments

Srinagar, Dec 7 : Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen today said that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through the most critical phase of its history.
In a statement, he said that socio political uncertainty has gripped every sector of the life as never before .

