Srinagar, Dec 7 : Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen today said that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through the most critical phase of its history.
In a statement, he said that socio political uncertainty has gripped every sector of the life as never before .
J&K passing through critical phase : Hakeem Yaseen
