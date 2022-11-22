J&K to prove waterloo for Congress’s ‘Todo Yatra’: Rana

He questioned the moral plank of the yatra, asking how it can bind the nation when the beginning marked bonhomie with the most controversial and divisive priest in Kanyakumari. With progression in the yatra, the Congress attracted all those who have been belittling the national pride and the traditional unity. The climax of the yatra would be the blessings of the combined gang of India bashers whose sympathies remain with trans-border inimical countries, he added.

Devender Rana said Jammu is a land of warriors, who have offered numerous sacrifices for the integrity and sovereignty of the country and it cannot welcome those hell bent on breaking the ethos of the country. He described the yatra as a misadventure and desperate attempt of the grand old party to attain some sort of relevance in Indian politics.

The deputationists apprised him of various issues of immense public importance and responding to these Rana expressed satisfaction over the robust grievance redressal mechanism put in place by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, saying this has instilled a sense of confidence among the people to have their issues sorted out.

“The role of public representatives becomes crucial in highlighting the issues of community importance projected at appropriate levels to have these redressed earnestly”, Rana said.