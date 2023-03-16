'J&K witnesses spurt in tourism after Art 370 abrogation'

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary and in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh Thursday said that the tourist-footfall in Jammu and Kashmir registered an unprecedented rise after the abrogation of Article 370.

“During the last 75 years, J&K has witnessed the highest tourist-arrival and that has happened after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019. The Prime Minister has made J&K, which had become ‘terrorism capital’, the ‘tourism capital’,” Chugh stated, while speaking to the media. He said, “J&K has made a new record by registering the highest number of tourists during one year. Not a single room in hotels is vacant due to the boom in the tourism sector.”

BJP National Neneral secretary said it was heartening to note that the government identified around 75 new tourist designations in Jammu and Kashmir including Basantgarh, Basohli, Machail etc. He congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for their relentless efforts for the progress of J&K to make it one of the best tourist destinations in the world and attract tourists from across the globe.