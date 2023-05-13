JKPCC celebrates Karnataka elections victory in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today celebrated victory in Karnataka elections with a pump and show here in the Jammu region.

In Jammu’s Shaheedi Chowk headquarters, the members of Shiv Sena also joined celebrations.

Celebrating the landslide victory of the party in Karnataka outside PCC HQ Jammu, the Congress Party termed it the outcome of the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They said that the results have sent a loud message for the 2024 general elections in the country.

Leading the celebrations amidst the beating of drums and distribution of sweets, JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani said that politics of polarization and hatred won't work any longer as people want a positive agenda and delivery.