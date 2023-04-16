JKPCC holds protests dharna; seeks probe into Malik’s allegations

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday demanded restoration of statehood to J&K and probe into allegations levelled by former J&K Governor S P Malik against BJP and RSS leaders.
They also sought early assembly elections in J&K to restore democratic government here.
They raised these demands while holding a protest-dharna as a part of its country wide ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ at Block - 2 and Block - 3 at Mahesh Pura Chowk in Jammu.
The protest-dharna was led by JKPCC working president and former minister Raman Bhalla, joined by ex minister and general secretary PCC in-charge district president Jammu (Urban) Yogesh Sawhney.
The protesting Congress leaders and activists, carrying placards, were raising slogans against the BJP government and its leadership. Accusing the central government of resorting to vendetta politics and using government agencies to suppress the voices of dissent and the opposition parties, they alleged that this was a dangerous trend for democracy in India.
They also demanded an independent probe into the allegations levelled by the former J&K Governor S P Malik, in a recent interview to a news portal, against a senior RSS functionary and BJP leadership on different accounts.
The Satyagraha was organised by block presidents Pawan Sharma and Rakesh Kumar.