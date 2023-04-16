JKPCC holds protests dharna; seeks probe into Malik’s allegations

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday demanded restoration of statehood to J&K and probe into allegations levelled by former J&K Governor S P Malik against BJP and RSS leaders.

They also sought early assembly elections in J&K to restore democratic government here.

They raised these demands while holding a protest-dharna as a part of its country wide ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ at Block - 2 and Block - 3 at Mahesh Pura Chowk in Jammu.

The protest-dharna was led by JKPCC working president and former minister Raman Bhalla, joined by ex minister and general secretary PCC in-charge district president Jammu (Urban) Yogesh Sawhney.