JKPM Vice President joins PDP

Addressing the gathering Tahir alleged that successive central governments have let down the people of J&K by diluting the special status agreed at the time of accession.

Justifying his joining PDP, Iqbal Tahir said that it was his firm belief that in order to achieve the “larger goal”, younger political activists like him have an obligation to bolster such political forces who are much better placed and equipped to make the dream of restoration possible.

He said that PDP was at the forefront of restoration of the special status and has strongly represented the voice and aspirations of people of J&K in a post-August 2019 scenario. He urged other members of his erstwhile party JKPM to also join PDP.