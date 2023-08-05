J&K’S GROWTH STORY POST 2019 | Divisive, disruptive political class unnerved: Rana

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has scripted a new growth story post August 5, 2019 with the much awaited peace and normalcy.

He added that it has paved the way for overall inclusive development, stability in situation, dispensation responsive governance and percolation of benefits of various schemes to all, irrespective of religion, region, caste or ethnicity.

Interacting with various deputations from Nagrota Assembly Constituency here, he said that for the first time since independence the people in are enjoying the rights their counterparts cherished for over seven decades across the country, as these were made inaccessible for them by the self-styled champions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Seeing the massive development taking place in a peaceful atmosphere, the exploitative politicians are unnerved and feeling uncomfortable”, he said, adding that the developmental process in Jammu and Kashmir has got a new impetus and dimension under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past four years. Equitable share in the funds allocation to all the regions and the sub-regions remains a hallmark of the planning strategy of the double engine government, so as to fulfill the aspirations of every segment of the society, BJP leader said.