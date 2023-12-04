Jubilant BJP workers in Kashmir celebrate party’s poll victory in 3 states

Srinagar, Dec 4: While celebrating Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) landslide victory in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Monday here, Kashmir unit of party leaders on Monday said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi transformed the region into a peaceful zone.

Dancing to the beats of drums and bursting crackers, jubilant BJP workers celebrated the party’s impressive show in three of the four states where elections were held recently.

A grand event was held at BJP’s Headquarters in Kashmir, where hundreds of workers and leaders assembled and danced to the beats.

They were also raising pro-BJP and pro-Modi slogans. Kashmir BJP Media Incharge, Adv Sajid Yousuf said that BJP lead by PM Modi has delivered its promises. “Jammu and Kashmir was marred by terrorism and violence,” he said. “PM Modi has transformed the region into a peaceful zone.”

Adv Sajid said that Kashmir once notorious for violence and bloodshed has now shifted from terrorism to tourism. “PM Modi has provided us with a reason to understand that Kashmiri’s are peace loving people and only a handful of trouble makers were tarnishing its reputation,” he said, adding that Kashmir has recorded landmark development during BJP rule at Center.

He said that BJP’s victory has vindicated the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. “The pro people policies of BJP have been accepted, ” he said, adding, “the victory is also befitting reply to Congress, as the party is struggling for survival in the country.”

Pertinently, state elections in four states were considered a litmus test for the BJP’s popularity preceding the upcoming general elections due in the next six months. The BJP’s impressive performance exceeded initial predictions, as pre-election surveys had suggested a closely contested battle between the ruling BJP and the primary opposition, Congress.

The outcome of these elections underscores the increasing popularity of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, despite being in power nationally for a decade.