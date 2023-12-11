Judgement portends brighter future for J&K, Ladakh: S Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 11: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, said on Monday that the judgment portends a brighter future for people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh.

“Through today’s historic verdict, the Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the Parliament on August 5, 2019. In this time, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have seen the development, good governance and empowerment that were long their due. This has strengthened India’s unity and integrity,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.