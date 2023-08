Jammu: Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, alongwith former MLA Ashwani Sharma, held public darbar at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, on Saturday.

According to a press release, the senior BJP leaders listened to the grievances of a large number of people hailing from different areas of the UT. These people had reached the party office in deputations and as individuals with their day-to- day problems and sought the help of the BJP leaders in mitigating the same.