KANDI DOUBLE MURDER CASE | Ravinder Raina for stringent action against accused

Rajouri: President of J&K BJP Ravinder Raina on Sunday called for stringent action against the accused involved in brutal murder of couple at Upper Kandi in Rajouri.

He also visited the house of victims and met the family members including prominent political leader Mohammad Ayub Pahalwan.

The slain, Mohammad Azam and his wife Gulshan Bi were living in their house at Upper Kandi near Kesari Hill and were found murdered during the intervening night of October 16 and 17.

BJP's Ravinder Raina visited the house of victims at Upper Kandi on Sunday and offered his condolences.

In his statement, Raina said that the incident has put everyone in a sad state as this is a rarest act of its kind where accused crossed all limits of humanity and murdered husband wife duo brutally.

He said that family members of political leader Ayub Pahalwan are in a state of fear as earlier they have lost more than ten of their family members, relatives in terror acts and now have apprehension of this incident to be a terror act.

Raina further said to have taken up the matter with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and informed that police is already investigating all aspects of the case and everyone is hopeful that the investigation will be taken to logical conclusion in a week or so.