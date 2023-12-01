Kashmir incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, Dec 1: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Kashmir Valley is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits, who have been, for centuries, an essential part of the unique civilisation, culture and tradition that Kashmir is known for all over the world.

Speaking after releasing the Vijeshwar Jantrie (Almanac) for Saptarishi Samvat 5100 corresponding to the year 2024-25 at a function here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Kashmiri Pandit community has contributed to the enrichment of academics, literature and art beyond the shores of Jammu and Kashmir and even before independence, the then Princely States across the country,as far as the princely states of central India, engaged Kashmiri Pandit scholars in education and administration.

“After independence, the Kashmiri Pandit community contributed immensely in civil services, academics and in the setting up of several important institutions of learning across the country. It is unfortunate,” he said.