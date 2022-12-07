Kashmiri Pandits part and parcel of Kashmiri society: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday asserted that Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of Kashmir culture and without them Kashmiri society will remain incomplete.

This Tanvir said while interacting with the people during his tour of the deep interiors of Jogi Lankar, Rainawari locality in Zadibal constituency. Among others, the party’s local unit functionaries accompanied him on the occasion.

Tanvir also visited the ancient Hindu temple in the Lamba Mohalla and said that the way locals have protected the temple exemplifies the pluralistic culture of the valley, a press note said.

“We have been living together for centuries and this is our moral obligation to stand by our Pandit brethren. Everyone in Kashmir wants them to come back and live together with them as before. Kashmir belongs to them as much as it does to other communities. They are our own. The very idea of Kashmir is imperfect without having pandits among us. Hopefully a day will come when they will return and live side by side their Muslim brethren. NC is committed to creating an enabling environment for their return. We have and will continue to take measures for their employment and housing,” he said.