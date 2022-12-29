Politics

Kashmiris need no certificate to prove their patriotism: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) Hakeem Mhammad Yaseen
Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) Hakeem Mhammad Yaseen File Photo
Khag (Budgam):  Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF)  Hakeem Mhammad Yaseen and Chairman District Development Council ( DDC) Budgam,Nazir Ahmad Khan have maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were true nationalists by core of the heart ,like their fellow countrymen and need not a certificate of patriotism from any one.

They said the people of Kashmir should not be seen through  the prism of suspicion . According to a press note, addressing a day long convention of PDF workers and  party functionaries at Hardshoorish - Khag in Beerwa constituency Hakeem Yaseen and Nazir Khan have urged the Center to  own the people of Kashmir with open heart and mind by meeting thier genuine  socio- political aspirations.

The two leaders  said people of Kashmir have proved their credentials about  secular values and communal harmony at all difficult times ,  even in 1947 ,  when the whole sub - continent was burning in the flames of hatred and communal frenzy .They added  that they  do not need any  lesson on patriotism  by the pseudo- nationalists.

 “If Centre was serious about removing the  dark clouds of hopelessness  .of  unemployed youth due to bleak future and to remove prevailing alienation among them  , an exclusive  employment package  for  Jammu and Kashmir  needs to be  announced immediately, “the two leaders said.

