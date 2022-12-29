Kashmiris need no certificate to prove their patriotism: Hakeem Yaseen

Khag (Budgam): Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) Hakeem Mhammad Yaseen and Chairman District Development Council ( DDC) Budgam,Nazir Ahmad Khan have maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were true nationalists by core of the heart ,like their fellow countrymen and need not a certificate of patriotism from any one.

They said the people of Kashmir should not be seen through the prism of suspicion . According to a press note, addressing a day long convention of PDF workers and party functionaries at Hardshoorish - Khag in Beerwa constituency Hakeem Yaseen and Nazir Khan have urged the Center to own the people of Kashmir with open heart and mind by meeting thier genuine socio- political aspirations.