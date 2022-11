New Delhi: Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana has been nominated as member of the Consultative Committee of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A notification in this connection was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on November 17, 2022. Khatana, in a statement issued to the press, thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reposing their faith in him.