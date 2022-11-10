Khatana nominated to RS ‘Committee on Govt Assurances’

Jammu: BJP Member Parliament Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana has been nominated to Rajya Sabha Committee on Government Assurances

“In accordance with the provisions of sub-rule (1) of Rule 212-B of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, you have been nominated by the Chairman to be a Member of the Committee on Government Assurances w.e.f. November 2, 2022,” read a communiqué from RS Secretariat to Khatana.

Besides Khatana, as per RS Parliamentary bulletin, the Committee on Government Assurances will comprise M Mohamed Abdulla, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, Seema Dwivedi, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Hishey Lachungpa, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, Dr M Thambidurai and K T S Tulsi.

Dr Thambidurai has been appointed to be the chairman of the Committee.