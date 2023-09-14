KOKERNAG, RAJOURI ENCOUNTERS | Killers of security personnel won't go unpunished: Chugh

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh has strongly condemned the killing of four security personnel, including an army Colonel and a Major, by terrorists in Anantnag and Rajouri encounters.

He said that the killers of valiant officers would not go unpunished.

In a statement issued to press, Chugh, who is also party in-charge of J&K, paid his rich tributes to Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 RR; Major Aashish Dhonchak; DySP Humayun Bhat, son of former DIG Ghulam Hassan Bhat and Rifleman Ravi Kumar. He said that it was a desperate act of terrorists who were feeling frustrated due to the pressure of the security forces.