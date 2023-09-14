KOKERNAG, RAJOURI ENCOUNTERS | Killers of security personnel won't go unpunished: Chugh

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh has strongly condemned the killing of four security personnel, including an army Colonel and a Major, by terrorists in Anantnag and Rajouri encounters.
He said that the killers of valiant officers would not go unpunished.
In a statement issued to press, Chugh, who is also party in-charge of J&K, paid his rich tributes to Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 RR; Major Aashish Dhonchak; DySP Humayun Bhat, son of former DIG Ghulam Hassan Bhat and Rifleman Ravi Kumar. He said that it was a desperate act of terrorists who were feeling frustrated due to the pressure of the security forces.
Chugh said, “It was a cowardly act of terrorists which would further strengthen the determination of the security forces to defeat their designs decisively. The sacrifice of our valiant security personnel is unforgettable and killers will not go unpunished.”
He said that Pakistan was leaving no stone unturned to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir and using its malicious tactics day in and day out to inflict wounds on the people of J&K.
Chugh, while condemning the killings, expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of slain security personnel. “My heart goes out to their families at this moment but it strengthens our resolve to wipe out terrorism and its ecosystem and its roots,” he added.