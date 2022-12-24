KP employees’ issue badly handled: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: Former chief minister and National Conference supremo Dr Farooq Abdullah has described as deplorable the Union Territory administration’s handling of the issue pertaining to Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community and in particular that of the protesting employees appointed under the Prime Minister’s package.

Speaking at a function to release the book titled “Glimpses: My Life as a Journalist” written by veteran journalist Brij Bhardwaj on the day which also marked the author’s 88th birthday, here last evening, Dr Abdullah said that this shoddy handling of the situation with the employees unabatedly protesting in Jammu is a clear reflection that the situation in Kashmir Valley is far from normal. “What else does it reflect. This is contrary to the claims of the Lt Governor and his administration,” he said.