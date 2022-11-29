KP employees, Jammu based reserved employees should be provided safer accommodation in Kashmir: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that the Kashmiri Pandit PM package or non – package employees and all Jammu based reserved category employees should be provided safer accommodations in Kashmir.
Speaking to media, he said, “There is fear among the PM Package or non-PM Package employees and all Jammu based reserved employees serving in various areas of Kashmir following targeted killing in the valley.”
He said that these employees were not escaping from their duties but the circumstances have compelled them. In the existing situation, he said that the employees whether PM package or non-package, and Jammu based employees should be provided safer accommodation in view of threat to their lives.
He also claimed that many employees were ready to serve in Kashmir but the circumstances were that where they would stay in view of threat to them.