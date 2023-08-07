LAHDC KARGIL ELECTIONS | NC leaders from Kargil meet Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Two days after the election department of UT Ladakh issued election notification for the 5th General Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, senior National Conference party leaders from Kargil unit met their party vice president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. The leaders discussed matters and suggestions regarding upcoming LAHDC polls .

Senior leader and Ladakh President of NC Qamar Ali Akhoon along with the NC district president Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan met Omar Abdullah at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar. Provincial President and in charge Ladakh Nasir Aslam Wani were also present.

The meeting primarily focused on organisational matters and preparation for the forthcoming LAHDC elections. Notably, the National Conference and Congress have formed an alliance for the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections. However, BJP will fight the polls alone.