LAHDC Kargil elections | Speeding towards meteoric win: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah ridiculed the claims of the ruling dispensation on decimating the National Conference party from Ladakh, saying contrary to the claims the NC is speeding towards a meteoric success in the upcoming LHDC elections.

He said that the people of Kargil are not looking at the upcoming council elections as just general elections "but the people here want to send a message to the entire country along with the local administration that what happened on 5th August 2019 was wrong, undemocratic , unconstitutional and not reflective of their aspirations."

He expressed these things while addressing various election meetings and rallies at Dras and other places during his daily tour of Kargil.

Omar Abdullah said that the council elections are still being held on time in Kargil, but in Jammu and Kashmir, no one knows when the elections will be held, "whether they will be held or not.” “Having a duly elected government and assembly is a distant thing, we were preparing for panchayat and local body elections and were looking for candidates. They too are lost to view after the union home minister's meeting with the local BJP leaders from J&K. The reason why BJP is shying away from elections is due to its long dismissed public support in its so called stronghold Jammu plains."

Predicting the biggest victory till date in the Ladakh Hill Development Council elections (Kargil), Omar Abdullah said that "this time we will achieve the biggest victory in history in Kargil. “ Even after the abrogation, I had assured you that NC will continue highlighting your woes at all forums. We have steadfastly remained committed to our promises, our leaders, and our MPs have been raising issues concerning our people in Kargil both inside and outside the Parliament. Our people in Kargil have equally supported us, we in Srinagar did not supplant plough sign on Kargil, contrarily it's the people of Kargil who fought for it,"he said.