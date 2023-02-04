LAND EVICTION DRIVE | We support poor people, not mafias: Azad

Srinagar: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to issue a written order to direct authorities not to trouble poor and needy people having small land holdings.

He, however, stated that his party had decided to call off protests against the land eviction drive after getting assurances from the Union Home Minister and LG Sinha.

Azad said that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive by the government was triggering chaos and anxiety among the common people. “There is complete chaos on ground since the authorities are not abiding by the directions of LG Manoj Sinha and are mostly troubling the poor.

Who shall we believe? The Raj Bhawan says the poor will be spared. The Divisional Commissioner’s Office issues different directions while on the ground district authorities have different yardsticks to remove encroachments,” he said while addressing a gathering of party workers in Srinagar.