LAND FOR LANDLESS SCHEME | Sajad Lone seeks clarification

Srinagar: J&K People's Conference President, Sajad Gani Lone, today strongly emphasised the need for the government to clarify the eligibility criteria for Land for Landless Scheme and restrict land allocation solely to the erstwhile state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir, without including any new domicile holders after August 5, 2019. In a statement Lone expressed concerns regarding the eligibility criteria for land allocation to the landless and homeless in J&K and urged the administration to provide a clear and unequivocal clarification on the issue.

“Now that the questions are being raised. It will be prudent for the state administration to make it clear whether providing land to the landless and homeless, comprises of only the erstwhile domicile holders pre August 5, 2019. Per se if lists have been framed prior to 2019, as asserted by the rural development department, the list will not comprise of any newcomers. Clarification is a must”, he said.