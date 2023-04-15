Politics

Legal notice by Ram Madhav | No question of an apology: Satya Pal Malik

File Photo of J&K's former Governor Satya Pal Malik
GK Monitoring Desk

New Delhi: Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of  Jammu and Kashmir today said that  there was “no question of apologising”, to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) national executive member Ram Madhav.

Madhav has  sought an apology  from Malik and has also sent him a legal notice, accusing him of making “defamatory statements” .

Yesterday,  Madhav sent the legal notice to Malik. The RR leader stated that in an interview to a YouTube channel on  April 8, the latter made “untrue and defamatory statements to stay relevant in a political circle”.

Reiterating his 2021 stance, Malik, in the interview, alleged that when he was the J&K governor, the RSS leader had met and told him about the involvement of kickbacks worth Rs 300 crore in clearing files for two projects.

