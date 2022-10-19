Politics

Looks like attempts will be made to disturb peace here: Mehbooba

She also demanded an investigation into the killing of an arrested "hybrid" Lashkar-e-Toiba militant during an anti-militancy operation.
Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that it looks like that  there will be attempts to disturb the peace here as the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal  Pradesh draw closer.

She was talking to media persons here.  Mehbooba  strongly condemned the killing of a  Kashmiri Pandit and two labourers from UP by terrorists in Shopian.

She also demanded an investigation into the killing of an arrested "hybrid" Lashkar-e-Toiba militant during an anti-militancy operation.

“Our Kashmir Pandit brother, Pooran Bhat,  continued to stay with his Muslim  neighbours in Shopian. He did not migrate from  Valley. It is highly condemnable that he was killed at his home,”she said.

PDP President also assailed the killing of two labourers from UP.” They had come here to earn livelihood but were killed,”she said.  Mehbooba also demanded an investigation into the killing of an arrested "hybrid" militant during an anti-militancy operation in Shopian.

She alleged that it looks like that  there will be attempts to disturb the peace here as the elections in Gujarat and Himachal draw closer.

