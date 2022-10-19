Looks like attempts will be made to disturb peace here: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that it looks like that there will be attempts to disturb the peace here as the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh draw closer.

She was talking to media persons here. Mehbooba strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit and two labourers from UP by terrorists in Shopian.

She also demanded an investigation into the killing of an arrested "hybrid" Lashkar-e-Toiba militant during an anti-militancy operation.