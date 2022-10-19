Loss of previous human lives unfortunate : AAP

Protesters raised slogans against administration and BJP Government accusing it of gross failure on all fronts in Jammu and Kashmir especially on security front due to which security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and especially in Kashmir valley is getting grim with each passing day.

Addressing the protest, Kashmir provincial president Dr Ghulam Mustafa said that Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive region and needs proper administrative handling but BJP Government has completely failed the region and has put it in a state of security concerned situation besides administrative and governance deficit.