Make Srinagar rally successful: Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid on Tuesday urged the party leaders and senior workers to make every effort to ensure the party’s upcoming public rally in Srinagar on November 12, is a successful event in terms of mass participation in it.
He said that each and every party member should be on toes till this most significant party event ends, a press release reads.
Usman Majid was addressing in a meeting with a party delegation from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today at the party headquarters in Srinagar. He presided over the meeting while Chairman Political Affairs Committee Mohammad Dilawar Mir, and District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor were also present.
The delegation District President Ganderbal for the party’s Women Wing Rafeeqa Ji, Senior Vice President Ganderbal Sheikh Showkat, Block President Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, Block President Wakoora Abdul Majeed Bhat, Party in charge Safapora Ganderbal Zahoor Ahmad Mir, and others.
On this occasion, the participants of the meeting discussed certain party issues and the present political scenario in Ganderbal constituency. While Usman Majid advised the leaders and workers to enhance their political activities and public outreach to ensure a close connection with the people on the grass root level.
He said, “Apni Party is the party of common people, thus, we are supposed to be connected with the masses in each and every area of J&K. Our leaders and workers must keep themselves always available to serve the people in terms of making public issues and grievances resolved by the concerned government officials.”