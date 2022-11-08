Make Srinagar rally successful: Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid on Tuesday urged the party leaders and senior workers to make every effort to ensure the party’s upcoming public rally in Srinagar on November 12, is a successful event in terms of mass participation in it.

He said that each and every party member should be on toes till this most significant party event ends, a press release reads.

Usman Majid was addressing in a meeting with a party delegation from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today at the party headquarters in Srinagar. He presided over the meeting while Chairman Political Affairs Committee Mohammad Dilawar Mir, and District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor were also present.