Manipur incident outrageous : Syed Basharat Bukhari

Srinagar: Former law minister Syed Basharat Bukhari today described as outrageous the violence again women in Manipur.

In a statement Bukhari said that the incident has brought forth the adverse impact of the political and other narratives being built and spread through the media over so many years which somehow impact the psyche and mindset of the public resulting in such gruesome acts .

"Our heads hang in shame as these daughters/ mothers and sisters belonged to all." the former minister said. He added that a conscious campaign of spreading hatred has now become a norm with the media becoming a deliberate and willing partner for its amplification, and the results that this hatred produces ultimately ends up in degrading the social and human values of our society.

" This is dastardly surprising that nobody seemed in a hurry to address the crises and turmoil which is going -on for months there,"said Bukhari, adding that only those understand the pain of such destruction who have actually passed through the same.