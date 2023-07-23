Manipur violence shaming country: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed concern over death, destruction and human rights violations in the deadly ethnic conflict raging in the North eastern state of Manipur.

According to a press release, he was addressing a gathering in Srinagar.

“Government should spare tokenism and lip service to take tangible peace making steps to stop the violence in the troubled state. The situation calls for an objective assessment of the failure of the government in containing the situation from escalation. The government has simply collapsed, and its credibility lay in tatters. To call this a total failure of the government is unpalatable but it would not be inaccurate. Where else would a woman be assaulted in a brought daylight and the government would take no action against the culprits for months altogether. The evolving situation in Manipur is crying for redressal. While I demand an inclusive reach out from the Union Government to the varied sections of people in Manipur, I also demand a strict punishment to those involved in the barbaric incident against a woman,” he said.

Meanwhile, he visited the residence of party leader, district president Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmed at Bot Shah Mohalla Lal Bazar and participated in Ijtemai Fateha Khawani of his deceased mother.