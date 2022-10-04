Many PRIs, social activists join AAP in Kashmir

Several other personalities also joined AAP in the event who include Sarpanch and former Kashmir Province President Bahujan Samaj Party and two times assembly elections candidate and one time parliamentary elections candidate, Mohammad Shafi Bhat, Deputy Sarpanch Pattan Abdul Majeed Bhat, Deputy Sarpanch Abdur Rasheed Dar.

Welcoming the entrants, Salahuddin Khan said that hundreds of prominent social activists, civil society members, PRIs and political leaders have joined Aam Aadmi Party in recent days in Jammu and Kashmir which clearly shows that party is gaining more and more strength on grass root level and day is not far when people will vote Aam Aadmi Party to power.

He said that constructive governance model, development model and especially healthcare, education model implemented by Aam Aadmi Party is now the core of politics in entire country and everyone is looking at Aam Aadmi Party headed by Shri Arvind Kejriwal as the only option available to end public issues.

He further said that many new faces are set to join Aam Aadmi Party in Jammu and Kashmir in days to come.

Addressing the event, entrants said that the motive behind joining the party is to become a part of revolution which is ensuing in Jammu and Kashmir in the form of Aam Aadmi Party.

They said that people in Jammu and Kashmir are in a state of uncertainty with BJP has damaged everything from democracy to employment and people want to come out of this uncertainty through Aam Aadmi Party.