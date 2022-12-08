Masoodi raises issue of erratic power supply in Kashmir in LS

New Delhi: National Conference Member of the Parliament from Anantnag Hassnain Masoodi raised the issue of unscheduled and pesky power supply in the Lok Sabha, asking the government to take prompt measures to address the issue.

Speaking on matters relating to rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, Masoodi drew the attention of the government towards the erratic power supply in Kashmir.

He said, “Kashmir is reeling under sub-zero temperatures. Sad to relate that the availability of electricity has also plummeted at this juncture, when it is required the most. The situation has become unprecedented. Administration has failed to streamline the power supply and ensure optimum electricity availability to consumers. The situation this year with regards to power supply is much worse.”