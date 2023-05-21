Mehboob Beg takes a dig on Kejriwal

Politics

Srinagar:  Senior PDP leader Dr Mehbooba Beg has taken a dig on  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on latter’s latest statement. “Kejriwal flagging federal structure being under threat is an issue that deserves attention. However, his attitude of raising a hue and cry only when it impacts him needs some course correction as well. His stand on 'post August 2019' events in J&K was not in line with his views on Delhi. Our federal structure needs to be protected - not just in Delhi though,” Beg tweeted.

