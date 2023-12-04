Mehbooba anguished over fire mishap in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 4 : Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has expressed deep concern and anguish over the recent fire blaze at Kanli Bagh in North Kashmir’s Baramulla.

In a statement she has called for swift government action to ensure immediate relief and comprehensive rehabilitation for the affected residents. “The fire, which broke out in Kanli Bagh, has left a significant impact on the community, prompting Mehbooba to emphasise the urgent need for government intervention,” the statement said.

She underscored the importance of providing timely assistance to those affected, including shelter, medical aid, and essential supplies. Mehbooba Mufti also urged PDP local carders to mobilise resources efficiently and collaborate with local authorities to address the aftermath of the fire. She stressed the significance of a coordinated effort to ensure that the affected families receive the support they require during this challenging time.